Audit panel to investigate four suspected Zika deaths

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department on Wednesday forwarded details of four suspected Zika deaths to the death audit committee (DAC), said officials. Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The committee under the guidance of Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services and state head for vector-borne disease control programme, will conduct the audit that will help find the probable cause or any other underlying health conditions responsible for the deaths,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC assistant health officer.

As per PMC reports, the city has reported 73 Zika-positive and four suspected cases till date. All suspected deaths have been reported between July 14 and July 22 with patients being the elderly, including 76-year-old man from Warje, 72-year-old man from Kharadi, 68-year-old man from Kothrud and 78-year-old man from Baner who died undergoing treatment at private hospitals

“All the deceased had other age-related health issues apart from Zika symptoms. The DAC report will reveal the actual cause of death or other factors. The virus infection is serious in pregnant women and it can affect the growth of foetus. In majority of cases, the infection is asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. However, people should take precautions,” he said.

