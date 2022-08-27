Auto fares to increase by 4 from September 1

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced a hike in autorickshaw fares by ₹4 from September 1. The announcement came a day after RTA officials held a meeting with auto rikshaw union representatives.

Commuters travelling in autorickshaws will now have to pay ₹25 for the first one-and-a-half km. Also, the per km fare after that will be ₹17, instead of ₹14.

“There was a demand of fare hike from autorickshaw unions in the backdrop of hike in Compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol-diesel rates. Based on their demand and as per the recommendations of the Khatua committee, a decision has been taken to increase autorickshaw fares in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune Regional Transport Officer.

Earlier on July 28, RTA had put on hold the proposed fare hike that was to come into effect on August 1. As per the earlier decision, auto fares in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati were to be increased to Rs23 for the first 1.5 km and thereafter rs14 for every km.

However, auto unions took objection to the decision, forcing Shinde to hold the proposed fares. The auto unions had argued that the increase in the auto fares announced on July 25 was less compared to the hike in CNG rates.

The CNG price in Pune city currently is ₹87 per kg. Earlier this price was ₹91 per kg.