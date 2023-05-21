Auto driver killed in dispute with neighbours over repairs

A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after receiving a punch in the stomach during a fight with a group of four people over a repair issued in Narhe, said police officials.

The accused thrashed the victim along with his family members.lp (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Rais Amin Sheikh. The incident occurred on May 18 at 1.30 am near Navdeep Society in Narhe. Accused have been identified as Naushad Faraq Sheikh, Jarina Shaharukh Sheikh,Amina Naushad Sheikh, Altaf Sheikh and Madina Sheikh all from Gangakhed in Parbhani district, according to Sinhagad Road police.

As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Anis Amin Sheikh, his brother was an auto driver and would repair rickshaws. He had repaired the auto rickshaw of Naushad Sheikh. On May 17 at around 11:00 pm they went to Sheikh’s house to demand auto repair charges. Instead of paying charges, the accused blamed Sheikh for not repairing the auto and denied to pay charges.

The accused later thrashed Sheikh along with his family members. When Sheikh fell unconscious, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on May 19.

Abhay Mahajan,senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station said, “As per the post-mortem report the Rais died due to multiple blunt injuries and we have booked accused under section 302 of IPC. The deceased was suffering from TB, which may be the reason for unconsciousness after being hit in the stomach. No arrests have been made.”

