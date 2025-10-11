Edit Profile
    Awareness programme on mental health held on JM Road

    The Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health (MIMH), Pune, organised a human chain and a street play on Jangali Maharaj (JM) Road on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 6:14 AM IST
    By Vicky Pathare
    Pune: The Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health (MIMH), Pune, organised a human chain and a street play on Jangali Maharaj (JM) Road on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Friday.

    Awareness programme on mental health held on JM Road

    MIMH, Pune, is a state-level institute under the Maharashtra government’s Medical Education and Drugs Department.

    Through the street play, participants highlighted the need to remove fear, myths, and stigma attached to mental disorders.

    The programme was held in the presence of Professor Dr Ajay Chandanwale, director of the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health and Director of Medical Education and Research. He emphasised the importance of mental health and urged society to approach the subject with sensitivity and compassion.

    In addition, the institute celebrated a Mental Health Week, during which various awareness activities and competitions were organised for officers, staff, and students.

