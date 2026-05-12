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Barricades placed on E-way Missing Link bridge to curb selfie rush: 308 motorists fined

The 13.3-km-long Missing Link project, constructed by MSRDC, has significantly reduced travel time between Khopoli and Kusgaon

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Even 11 days after the opening of the Missing Link project on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, motorists continue to stop on the stretch to click photographs, shoot videos and make social media reels, prompting strict action by the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) police. From May 1 to May 11, the highway police have taken action against 308 motorists for violating traffic rules on the stretch and recovered fines exceeding 1 lakh.

From May 1 to May 11, the highway police have taken action against 308 motorists for violating traffic rules on the stretch. (HT)

To prevent vehicles from halting on the valley bridge, the police have now temporarily blocked portions of the shoulder lane with barricades so that vehicles continue moving without stopping.

After chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the stretch on Maharashtra Day, May 1, nearly 70 per cent of the traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is now using the missing link and connecting corridor as it reduced travel time through the Bhor Ghat section.

“Earlier, we faced some challenges as certain categories of vehicles are prohibited from using the stretch, so we deployed additional manpower at key points. Along with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials, we also distributed pamphlets and carried out announcements to spread awareness among motorists,” said Tanaji Chikhale, highway police superintendent.

According to the highway police, the action has been taken under Sections 122 and 119 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Section 122 pertains to leaving vehicles in a dangerous position in a public place, thereby causing obstruction, inconvenience or danger to traffic, while Section 119 relates to disobeying traffic signs, signals and police instructions.

“I regularly travel between Pune and Mumbai for work, and after the opening of the missing link, the journey has become smoother and less stressful. The biggest relief is that the long traffic jams in the ghat section have almost disappeared,” said commuter Amit Dengale, a businessman from Pune.

“The new route has reduced travel time significantly, especially during weekends and peak hours. The views on the stretch are beautiful, but people should avoid stopping vehicles on the bridge because it can become dangerous on such a high-speed corridor,” said regular commuter and software engineer Sharayu Bobade.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Barricades placed on E-way Missing Link bridge to curb selfie rush: 308 motorists fined
Home / Cities / Pune / Barricades placed on E-way Missing Link bridge to curb selfie rush: 308 motorists fined
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