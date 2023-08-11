Pune beautician loses 30,000 to sextortion

A beautician from Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad lost ₹30,000 in an extortion case in which the cyber fraudster lured her to share nude video and threatened to make it viral if the demand of money is not met by her.

The incident occurred between July 6 and August 10 this year, according to the police.

The complainant received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number and later engaged in conversation with him. They started chatting on social media and later fell in love with each other. Later, the accused demanded money from her citing that his parcel is stuck at airport with customs officials. However, she refused his demand, said police officials said.

According to the police, while chatting with each other, the accused later lured the complainant to share her nude video. After two-three days, he called her up and threatened to release the nude video to her relatives as he had the contacts and demanded money.

Sunil Tambe, inspector (crime), Sangvi police station, said, “The complainant sent her ₹30,000 in five-six online transactions and lodged a police complaint when the accused demanded more money.”

Tambe said that the complainant stole gold ornaments of her mother and sister-in-law and pawned it with a jeweller to raise money and give to the accused. The officer said that the complainant approached the police only when one of her relatives received her nude video on social media.

The Sangvi police station on Thursday filed a case under Sections 354, 420, 507 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 a of the Information Technology Act against a social media account in the name of Aman Yon.

