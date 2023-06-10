Singer Rahul Deshpande asks fans to beware of imposters on social media asking for personal bank details

Renowned national award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande has come forward to alert his fans about a fraud that has been perpetrated in his name on social media. Fraudsters have been tracking people by posing as the singer and promising extravagant gifts, subsequently, under the guise of sending gifts via courier, the imposter then asks for personal bank details to dupe people.

The singer reiterated that he would never approach his fans requesting personal bank details for any reason, and encouraged his fans to reach out to him directly if they encounter such fraudulent activities. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deshpande said, “Some of my friends and fans approached me and informed me that for the last two days, fraudsters have been approaching them with my name. I urge everyone to stay away from such fraudsters.’’

Deshpande further said, the process to register a police case has been initiated and soon an FIR will be registered.

The singer reiterated that he would never approach his fans requesting personal bank details for any reason, and encouraged his fans to reach out to him directly if they encounter such fraudulent activities.

Rohan Nyayadhish, cyber expert, said, “It is important to be cautious while surfing on the internet or any social media platforms. People should not share any bank details or personal information with an unknown person as scammers are running many fake accounts of celebrities to lure common people.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}