Bibwewadi, Kondhwa residents reel under constant threat of fire disasters

The residents of Bhavani Peth, Kondhwa, and Bibwewadi find themselves living under constant risk as godowns in the vicinity have become prone to frequent fire incidents. The spate of fires has sparked concerns among locals and authorities regarding the potential hazards posed by these establishments.

The godowns scattered throughout the Bhavani Peth, Kondhwa, and Bibwewadi areas serve as storage facilities for various businesses, including goods like inflammable materials, chemicals, paints, automobile parts and other combustible items.

However, the lack of adequate fire safety measures and the accumulation of flammable substances within these facilities has created a breeding ground for potential disasters.

Over the past few months, the area has witnessed several fire incidents, which have resulted in considerable damage to property and have caused significant panic among residents.

Local authorities have taken note of the recurring fire incidents and are urging godown owners to prioritise fire safety measures.

The Pune Fire Brigade has been actively involved in conducting inspections and raising awareness about fire safety protocols.

Now and then, they have emphasised the importance of installing firefighting equipment, ensuring proper storage and handling of flammable materials, and regularly conducting safety drills.

Ajit Mohta, a local resident, said, “Sunday’s fire incident has underlined the risk of fire in this area. Many warehouses in the area do not follow fire-related safety and security norms which may pose risk to locals.’’

Manisha Thorve, a housewife living in the Kakade Wasti area said, “On Sunday, residents of our housing area escaped narrowly from the fire incident. We request the fire brigade to check whether the establishments are following all safety norms or not.’’

Fire Brigade officials said that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns and workshops to educate warehouse owners and employees about fire safety practices. They aim to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance, proper ventilation, and the need for trained personnel to handle hazardous materials.

