Ten teams appointed at Bhimashankar wildlife sanctuary for waste management, rescue

While Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district is a popular destination for pilgrims especially during the Shravan month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, many also visit the wildlife sanctuary in the area.

To manage tourism at the sanctuary, located around 125 kilometres from Pune and home of the state animal Indian giant squirrel, the forest department has appointed 10 separate teams.

Six of these 10 teams will be focusing on waste management and the remaining will be deployed for rescue work at four designated points at the wildlife sanctuary, according to the forest officials.

Vasant Chavhan, forest range officer, Bhimashankar wildlife sanctuary, said, “Of the 10 teams formed for the sanctuary area this year, six will collecting waste from the green area and raise awareness among visitors on the importance of forests and keeping it clean. More than 25 villagers are part of these teams. The initiative will help in keeping the sanctuary area clean and avoid the hazardous impact of waste on wild animals.”

The four rescue teams comprising forest department staff are deployed at locations, including parking point, Nagphani Point, Bombay Point, and Kondhwa waterfall. These teams will be equipped with rescue equipment and provided safety training throughout the year, the forest official said.

“There are places in Bhimashankar forest considered as difficult terrain of high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs. With earlier reported cases of tourists and trekkers getting stuck in such areas especially during monsoon season when the tourist traffic is high, we have formed teams as a preventive measure. Apart from regular patrolling, the rescue teams are stationed at points to avoid any untoward incident,” Chavhan said.

