Bhimashankar temple to reopen for devotees from June 10

PUNE: The historic Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district will reopen for devotees from June 10, even as work on a new congregation hall and approach pathways remains in its final stages, acting district collector Gajanan Patil announced on Saturday.

The historic Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district will reopen for devotees from June 10, acting district collector Gajanan Patil announced on Saturday. (SOURCED)

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The decision has been taken in view of preparations for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela and the expected rise in pilgrim footfall.

Patil said the ongoing development works are being carried out based on estimates of the number of devotees likely to visit the shrine during the Kumbh period.

According to the district administration, construction of the main congregation hall in front of the temple is expected to be completed by the end of June. However, considering the sentiments of devotees and the fact that most of the remaining work is outside the main temple premises, authorities have decided to resume darshan from June 10.

Officials said all work directly related to devotees, including darshan arrangements, cleanliness, basic facilities and traffic management, is expected to be completed by June 10. The remaining works will continue in phases without affecting temple visits.

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{{^usCountry}} To regulate the flow of pilgrims, online registration for darshan will begin on June 5 through the temple committee’s official website, shreebhimashankar.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To regulate the flow of pilgrims, online registration for darshan will begin on June 5 through the temple committee’s official website, shreebhimashankar.com. {{/usCountry}}

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