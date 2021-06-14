Bhujbal: Farmers to get five times the value of land for Pune-Nashik railway

Chhagan Bhujbal, minister food, civil supplies of Maharashtra state government have assured farmers of getting five times the value of land acquired for Pune-Nashik railway.

On Monday, farmers from the villages met Chhagan Bhujbal in Nashik.

“Farmers will get five times the value of land acquired for Pune Nashik Railway,” said Bhujbal during his meeting with the farmers.

Representatives of farmers from 17 villages from Sinnar Taluka discussed various issues like proposed construction plans on agricultural lands and the issue of low monetary returns in exchange for fertile agricultural land was also discussed.

The land acquisition process for the Pune-Nashik semi- high-speed railway line began in Pune district from the last week of May.

The proposed length of the semi-high-speed railway line is 235 km. There are 24 stations and 18 tunnels planned on the route.The speed of the train will be 200 kilometre per hour and the expected cost of the project is ₹16,039 crore.

This railway line is expected to reduce travelling time between Pune and Nashik to two hours. The project is expected to finish by 2024.

Dr Amol Kolhe, MP from Shirur constituency also met farmers and assured them that no injustice will be done on acquired land.

“The proposed Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project will transform Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. We have reviewed the land acquisition process in Khed taluka,” Dr Kolhe said.

“The study of acquired land is completed and we will make sure that no injustice will be done to farmers. I urge all the farmers not to protest. Few years back, the proposed airport was shifted out of Khed taluka which has hampered its development. Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project is required to bring the taluka on the track of development by compensating it to some extent. Opportunities should not be wasted by protesting,” said Dr Kolhe.