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Bhujbal’s helicopter lands in parking lot, 1km away from helipad in Purandar; probe likely

The Pune rural police stated that a helipad had been prepared and its coordinates were shared with the crew beforehand, following standard protocol

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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A helicopter carrying Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed in a parking lot rather than its assigned helipad in Purandar, Pune, on Saturday. While no injuries were reported, authorities have flagged the incident for safety violations.

However, the pilot landed the aircraft in a parking lot located around a kilometre away from the designated site. (VIDEO GRAB)

Bhujbal travelled to Purandar to attend a programme marking the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, where a school built by the Zilla Parishad was to be inaugurated.

The Pune rural police stated that a helipad had been prepared and its coordinates were shared with the crew beforehand, following standard protocol. However, the pilot landed the aircraft in a parking lot located around a kilometre away from the designated site.

Additional superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Ganesh Biradar said, “Due to some confusion, the pilot landed at a location about a kilometre away from the designated helipad.”

Bhujbal said, “The pilot could not spot the helipad and landed at a location meant for parking. It was a smooth landing, and there was no issue. All of us are safe.”

(With Agency Inputs)

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Bhujbal’s helicopter lands in parking lot, 1km away from helipad in Purandar; probe likely
Home / Cities / Pune / Bhujbal’s helicopter lands in parking lot, 1km away from helipad in Purandar; probe likely
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