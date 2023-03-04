Bhushan Patwardhan says his intent to resign has been misconstrued as resignation letter

Pune

Dr Patwardhan stated in his letter of intent to resign dated February 26 that he had previously expressed his concerns about the possibility of vested interests. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, executive president of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), stated on Saturday that he had not formally resigned from his position and that his intention to resign had been misconstrued by the University Grant Commission (UGC), a statutory body established by the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education.

“I have not yet formally resigned. My resignation appears to have been misconstrued as my intent to resign,” Patwardhan said when contacted.

Dr Patwardhan stated in his letter of intent to resign dated February 26 that he had previously expressed his concerns about the possibility of vested interests, malpractices, and nexus among the individuals involved, thereby offering a green corridor by presumably manipulating Information Computer Technology (ICT), Data validation and verification (DVV), and peer team visit (PTV) processes leading to the awarding of questionable grades.

“Mainly due to this, I had also suggested the need for an independent inquiry by appropriate high-level national agencies. But all in vain. Moreover, my communications with you during the last couple of months seem to have been conveniently ignored. Although I do not take these issues on a personal plane, I am deeply worried about protecting the sanctity of the position of Chairman EC NAAC. Against this background, I am no longer interested in continuing to hold the position of the Chairman of EC NAAC and express my intent to resign. I shall be in a position to take appropriate actions in the matter after receiving your response and oblige,” Patwardhan’s letter stated.

Dr Patwardhan stated in his letter that he had completed one year of his successful tenure on February 25th, 2023. “During this short span, I have tried my utmost to bring in many academic, administrative, and other reforms based on the aims and objectives of NAAC. “On several occasions, I have honestly brought to your attention, along with EC members, some of the highlights of these contributions through frequent updates and the EC Chairman’s Report providing the necessary information about the status of NAAC affairs,” he stated.

Dr Patwardhan also stated that he attempted to implement significant reforms in the Assessment and Accreditation processes and systems, as detailed in the self-explanatory NAAC Whitepaper, in accordance with the letter and spirit of NEP 2020.

“Despite my sincere efforts, many critical short-term and essential measures that required top priority and implementation appear to have been taken very casually by some of the concerned members in the recent EC meeting/s. Naturally, this has raised serious doubts in my mind about whether or not I will receive majority support from the EC in the current crisis. In light of this, I am no longer interested in continuing to serve as Chairman of the EC NAAC and have announced my intention to resign,” he said.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi in his response to Patwardhan’s letter dated March 2 said, “Kindly refer to your email dated Feb 26 conveying your intention to resign from the position of Chairman, EC, NAAC. In this regard this is to inform you that the request was considered by the competent authority and the same has been acceded with immediate effect,” he stated.