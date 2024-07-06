Bibek Debroy appointed as chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics

Noted economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Dr. Bibek Debroy, has been appointed as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune. He succeeds Rajiv Kumar whose term ends on July 14. Dr. Bibek Debroy (File)

The GIPE in a communication issued on Friday said: “The Servants of India Society (SIS) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bibek Debroy as the new Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.”

GIPE, established by SIS in 1930, is said to be the oldest research and training institute in economics in the country, named after Gopal Krishna Gokhale, an eminent leader of the Independence movement.

Debroy’s appointment comes within 10 days after apex higher education body, the University Grants Commission (UGC), sought an action taken report from GIPE on the allegations of flouting of rules in the appointment of vice chancellor Ajit Ranade.

In a complaint filed to UGC on December 19, 2023, Murli Krishna, a GIPE faculty, alleged that Ranade’s appointment had violated the rule requiring a candidate to have at least 10 years of teaching experience.

Acting on the complaint, UGC sent a letter to chancellor Rajiv Kumar on June 26 saying that it would constitute an enquiry committee if the chancellor failed to submit the action taken report.

Debroy, who was earlier a member of the NITI Aayog, has also held positions at prestigious institutions including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

He was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country, in 2015.

Last year, in recognition of his scholarly and extensive work translating ancient Indian epics, Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) awarded him the Sir R G Bhandarkar Smriti Puraskara.

Debroy had worked at GIPE from 1983 to 1987.

His leadership and vision are expected to further strengthen the institute’s role in education, research and policy making in India, said the GIPE statement.