 Biker slashes throat of man; 3 booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biker slashes throat of man; 3 booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 24, 2024 07:12 AM IST

According to the police, when the relatives of Arbaz Khalil Sheikh were stepping inside the auto, the accused trio on black motorcycle slightly hit one of them

In a suspected road rage incident, three motorcyclists attacked a man who was near an autorickshaw to drop his relatives in Kondhwa. The incident took place near Nawazish Chowk at around 8 pm on Sunday.

When Sheikh confronted the accused for driving the bike improperly, an argument ensued between the complainant and the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
When Sheikh confronted the accused for driving the bike improperly, an argument ensued between the complainant and the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, when the relatives of Arbaz Khalil Sheikh were stepping inside the auto, the accused trio on black motorcycle slightly hit one of them. When Sheikh confronted the accused for driving the bike improperly, an argument ensued between the complainant and the accused. The accused trio parked their motorcycle and started abusing and thrashing Sheikh. Sheikh ran to save himself, but the trio on bike followed him and one of the accused, identified as Sohel Shooter, pulled out a sharp weapon and slashed the complainant’s throat and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood. Sheikh was rushed to a hospital.

The police have booked Shooter and his two unidentified accomplices on the complaint filed by Sheikh from Nehru Park area of Kondhwa Khurd.

Anil Surwase, assistant inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “We have identified Shooter based on statements given by eyewitnesses.”

The police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 109, 115(2), 352, 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Biker slashes throat of man; 3 booked
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On