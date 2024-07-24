Biker slashes throat of man; 3 booked

In a suspected road rage incident, three motorcyclists attacked a man who was near an autorickshaw to drop his relatives in Kondhwa. The incident took place near Nawazish Chowk at around 8 pm on Sunday. When Sheikh confronted the accused for driving the bike improperly, an argument ensued between the complainant and the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, when the relatives of Arbaz Khalil Sheikh were stepping inside the auto, the accused trio on black motorcycle slightly hit one of them. When Sheikh confronted the accused for driving the bike improperly, an argument ensued between the complainant and the accused. The accused trio parked their motorcycle and started abusing and thrashing Sheikh. Sheikh ran to save himself, but the trio on bike followed him and one of the accused, identified as Sohel Shooter, pulled out a sharp weapon and slashed the complainant’s throat and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood. Sheikh was rushed to a hospital.

The police have booked Shooter and his two unidentified accomplices on the complaint filed by Sheikh from Nehru Park area of Kondhwa Khurd.

Anil Surwase, assistant inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “We have identified Shooter based on statements given by eyewitnesses.”

The police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 109, 115(2), 352, 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.