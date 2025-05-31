Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

ByNamita Shibad
May 31, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers have signed a strategic MoU with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), onboarding the organization as a knowledge partner for their flagship 105-acre integrated township in North Hinjewadi, Pune

Lenovo India enables businesses in Pune with Smarter AI

Lenovo, global technology leader, showcased its full-stack commercial portfolio in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to powering smarter enterprise transformation. (Representative Photo)
Lenovo, global technology leader, showcased its full-stack commercial portfolio in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to powering smarter enterprise transformation. (Representative Photo)

Lenovo, global technology leader, showcased its full-stack commercial portfolio in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to powering smarter enterprise transformation. The event highlighted Lenovo’s Think portfolio of AI-powered devices, including the new ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, alongside its end-to-end services ecosystem spanning Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Device as a Service (DaaS), TruScale, and AI-driven solutions. Lenovo’s Think portfolio continues to anchor enterprise computing with its focus on performance, reliability, and security. The showcase featured the new ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, purpose-built for modern workplaces with enterprise-grade features and integrated AI support for smarter system management and collaboration.

Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers Partner with TERI to drive sustainability at 105-acre integrated township in Pune

In a major step toward reimagining urban living through sustainability, Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), onboarding the organization as a knowledge partner for their flagship 105-acre integrated township in North Hinjewadi, Pune. This partnership marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city’s real estate sector, where sustainability, air quality management, and enhanced livability are placed at the core of township planning, development, and execution. As part of the collaboration, TERI will guide the planning and execution of key environmental measures, with a focus on maintaining optimal Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and achieving a high Livability Index.

News / Cities / Pune / Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On