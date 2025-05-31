Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Lenovo India enables businesses in Pune with Smarter AI Lenovo, global technology leader, showcased its full-stack commercial portfolio in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to powering smarter enterprise transformation. (Representative Photo)

Lenovo, global technology leader, showcased its full-stack commercial portfolio in Pune, reaffirming its commitment to powering smarter enterprise transformation. The event highlighted Lenovo’s Think portfolio of AI-powered devices, including the new ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, alongside its end-to-end services ecosystem spanning Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Device as a Service (DaaS), TruScale, and AI-driven solutions. Lenovo’s Think portfolio continues to anchor enterprise computing with its focus on performance, reliability, and security. The showcase featured the new ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, purpose-built for modern workplaces with enterprise-grade features and integrated AI support for smarter system management and collaboration.

Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers Partner with TERI to drive sustainability at 105-acre integrated township in Pune

In a major step toward reimagining urban living through sustainability, Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), onboarding the organization as a knowledge partner for their flagship 105-acre integrated township in North Hinjewadi, Pune. This partnership marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city’s real estate sector, where sustainability, air quality management, and enhanced livability are placed at the core of township planning, development, and execution. As part of the collaboration, TERI will guide the planning and execution of key environmental measures, with a focus on maintaining optimal Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and achieving a high Livability Index.