Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

100X.VC’s Pitch Day on Dec 3, 4

Early-stage venture capital firm 100X.VC has announced sixth edition of its VC Pitch Day, ‘Class 06’. The all-online showcase will be held on December 3 and December 4, 2021 and is expected to receive participation of 1,000 investors from all over the world. 100X.VC has a model where there is no fee for investors and founders. 100X.VC is showcasing Class 06 funded list of startups from a pool of 2,800 startup applicants.

Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC, said, “The founders of the selected startups have gone through a rigorous mentoring by the team at 100X and have also been exposed to more than 100 hours of masterclasses from industry experts. These startups are well-prepared for the next phase of growth and we are confident that they will be able to rapidly scale their businesses in the future.”

“We work closely with the VC community to help them with credible deal flow. The 70 portfolio companies together have raised US$ 20 million+ till date post ‘VC Pitch Day’ reaching an average of US$ 400-500k per startup,” said Yagnesh Sanghrajka, founder and CFO, 100X.VC.

Della Leaders Club launches Pune chapter

Della Leaders Club (DLC), a global community of entrepreneurs, young leaders and professionals has launched its Pune chapter. The DLC Pune chapter was virtually inaugurated at the hands of Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pune) Ashok Kumar Pandey and SBI independent director, Ganesh Natarajan.

Eximius Ventures announces ‘The Gaming Lounge 2021’

Eximius Ventures, a micro-VC investing in pre-seed-stage startups, will organise ‘The Gaming Lounge 2021’ on December 8 and 9, 2021. This international virtual gaming event will feature three keynote sessions, six panels, a BGMI match, and a Gaming PitchFest for early-stage gaming startups.

The Battleground Mobile India “BGMI” match will witness the participation of top esports teams who will compete to claim a prize pool ₹4 lakh. Leading investors including Dream Sports, and JetSynthesys will be participating in the Gaming PitchFest, a pitch competition for early-stage gaming startups.

Pearl Agarwal, founder & managing director, Eximius Ventures, said that “The Indian gaming industry is on the cusp of revolution. Gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in entertainment, second only to OTT platforms in terms of spending. However, many Indians consume games that are developed outside of India. The country needs a strong nexus of gamers, content creators, developers, and investors who promote the development of the Indian gaming market. Through ‘The Gaming Lounge 2021’, we aim to promote new gaming genres and subgenres in India, connect ecosystem players, and encourage gaming enthusiasts to take an active interest in growing the Indian gaming community further.”

Ecolab gets the water goals flowing

Ecolab Inc announced the best practices for organisations looking to make progress on ambitious water and climate goals. The role of smart water management in enabling business resilience and advancing carbon goals, with India targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 was also discussed during the virtual session.

Ecolab’s Pune-based System Assurance Centre monitors more than 36,000 customer systems in more than 125 countries, and in 2020, helped customers save 780 billion litres of water, globally.

“Water and climate are linked; companies cannot advance decarbonisation strategies without focusing on water. Companies need to make water a boardroom priority and need to develop strategies that harness technologies and digitise their operations for efficient water management,” said Emilio Tenuta, Senior vice-president and chief sustainability officer, Corporate Sustainability, Ecolab Global.

Easiloan expands operations to Pune

Fintech start-up Easiloan with its platform for end-to-end home loans has entered Pune market following a rapid scale-up journey in Mumbai, where the company started its operations in July 2021. Easiloan is servicing customers for major developers in the cit,y apart from opening its platform for any direct home loan seekers.

“Pune is a major IT hub with a large, aspirational and young population who either end up settling in the city or look at real estate as a smart investment option. This has fuelled the demand for home buying among a truly tech savvy generation. Hence, it was about time that we prioritised Pune as our next destination for providing digital home loans. Our success and learnings from Mumbai ensure that we have a head start to serving this market and making home buying easier for Punekars”, said Pramod Kathuria, co-founder and CEO, Easiloan.