Bizman booked for buying land by furnishing letter of guarantee in dead person’s name

The Lonavla city police booked Ashok Khivansara, owner of Samrat Ashok Club and Resorts, for allegedly buying land by furnishing a letter of guarantee in the name of a dead woman A case has registered a case against Khivansara for cheating and forgery. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Khivansara had purchased four hectcres of land in 2007 from a private party. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that the letter of guarantee was issued in the name of a person who had passed away in 2015.

A case has registered a case against Khivansara for cheating and forgery.

Four cars collide at Chandni Chowk; none injured

In a bizarre accident, four cars collided at Chandni Chowk on Thursday resulting in a huge traffic jam on the stretch. An ambulance was also stuck in the traffic jam.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred due to many potholes on the stretch.

Eyewitnesses said one of the car drivers while dodging potholes crashed onto the other car leading to multiple collisions.

Hinjewadi Senior Police inspector Kanhayya Thorat said that incident was not reported to the police. “No one was injured in the accident,” he said.