BJ Medical student missing for 14 days; family alleges ragging, college denies charge

A first-year MBBS student of B.J. Medical College (BJMC) has been missing for 14 days, with his family alleging that he left the hostel after facing ragging by classmates. The college has denied the charge, saying its inquiry found no evidence of ragging or harassment.

Tanmay’s father, Ajaykumar Vange, claimed his son had earlier complained that a group of students was harassing him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tanmay Vange, from Peth Vadgaon in Kolhapur district, was last seen on July 18 when he left the hostel, saying he was visiting relatives. CCTV footage later showed him boarding a Solapur-bound train from Pune railway station.

His phone was switched off after the train crossed Loni Kalbhor, though police detected brief internet activity on July 21 and July 23. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Tanmay’s father, Ajaykumar Vange, claimed his son had earlier complained that a group of students was harassing him and mocking his rural background. “He did not want to complain because he had to spend four more years in the college. He had told us to come on July 31 and that he would return home with us. Instead, he has been missing since July 18,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The family claimed Tanmay had shared details of the alleged harassment with a school friend before leaving the hostel. They also said his mother was hospitalised due to the stress caused by his disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family claimed Tanmay had shared details of the alleged harassment with a school friend before leaving the hostel. They also said his mother was hospitalised due to the stress caused by his disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar raised the issue on X, alleging that ragging was behind Tanmay’s disappearance and seeking immediate police action and an inquiry by the college.

BJMC Dean Dr Eknath Pawar denied the allegations, saying the family initially filed only a missing person’s complaint and raised the ragging issue later.

“The parents were not aware that Tanmay was missing. We informed the family first and asked them to meet us. They then lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police on July 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Till July 27, there was not a single complaint from the parents or the student regarding ragging or harassment. It was only on the evening of July 27 that the family alleged that some classmates were troubling him.

On July 31, they submitted a written complaint to the college alleging ragging. We believe the family has been misguided by someone,” he said.

Dr Pawar said the Anti-Ragging Committee had found no evidence of ragging so far.

“The student never complained about harassment or ragging to any teacher, mentor, Head of the Department, counsellor, psychology cell, student council or the dean’s office. There was not a single complaint alleging ragging before he went missing,” he added.

A six-member college committee is conducting a detailed inquiry, while police continue the search for Tanmay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}