BJMC & SGH to study role of gut microbiome in kids with ASD

PUNE: Experts at the B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), Pune, will be conducting a study to find out the role of the gut microbiome in children with special needs with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and determining whether there is a difference in the gut microbiome of children with- and without- special needs. The study will be started from next month, and aims to improve the behavioural symptoms and overall quality of life of autistic children with special needs.

The insights and knowledge from this study will pave the way for innovative approaches that promise to improve the quality of life of autistic children. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Microbiology and Psychiatric Department of the BJMC will begin the study that will include more than 100 children - both with special needs with ASD and without ASD. The siblings of autistic children with special needs will also be included in the study. In the course of the study, samples will be collected, processed, and analysed along with monitoring behavioural changes. The insights and knowledge from this study will pave the way for innovative approaches that promise to improve the quality of life of autistic children with special needs, the officials said.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the Microbiology Department at the BJMC said that a striking observation has been the prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders among those with special needs. “Symptoms such as constipation, diarrhoea, nausea, and stomach discomfort are common. The interplay between these GI symptoms and ASD’s core symptoms is intricate. For instance, distress from GI issues can increase behavioural challenges in ASD, manifesting as heightened irritability or agitation. Conversely, by addressing these gastrointestinal disturbances, there is potential not only to relieve physical discomfort but also to bring about a marked improvement in behavioural symptoms, offering a more comprehensive approach to improving the overall quality of life,” Dr Karyakarte said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by a constellation of symptoms; most notably, repetitive behaviours, atypical sensory experiences, and challenges in social interactions. As researchers and clinicians dig deeper into understanding ASD, it becomes clear that the disorder is not just limited to the brain but interacts with other systems in the body as well.

Even as the scientific community is yet to fully understand the etiology of ASD, a fascinating frontier has emerged: the gut-brain axis and more specifically, the role of the gut microbiome. Our intestines naturally house many microorganisms, collectively making up the microbiome. These tiny inhabitants play crucial roles, from aiding digestion and influencing our metabolism to producing chemicals affecting brain function. Recent research suggests that the gut microbiome might have more than a passing influence on ASD. The chemicals and metabolites produced in the gut might influence behaviours and neurological functions, highlighting the gut’s potential role in ASD’s manifestation, according to the doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}