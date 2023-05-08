Aaditya Thackeray politicising Vetal Tekdi issue: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of politicising the Vetal Tekdi issue after the Thackeray scion on Saturday visited the hill and promised to help the citizens and activists to save it.

Aditya Thackeray visited Vetal Tekdi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Not only Aaditya Thackeray but even Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), Neelam Gorhe, wrote a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner and urban development department (UDD) to rethink implementing the Paud-Balbharati Road and riverfront development projects.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, said, “Aaditya Thackeray unnecessarily opposed acquiring the Aarey Colony land for the Mumbai metro shed which put a financial burden on Mumbai. Thackeray made it an ego issue and opposed the metro in Pune too. He is now interfering in this matter.”

“There is need to strike a balance between development and the environment. It is true that some people have a different opinion about the proposed Balbharati-Paud Road passing through Vetal Tekdi but scrapping the road is not the solution. We can accommodate good suggestions while constructing the road,” Mohol said.

“I was the mayor of Pune city and I understand the city better but Aaditya Thackeray is unnecessarily politicising the issue. He is opposing the road just for political reasons,” Mohol said.

Meanwhile, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, too, accused Aaditya Thackeray of politicising the Vetal Tekdi issue.

All political parties except the BJP have opposed the proposed Balbharati-Paud Road and batted for saving Vetal Tekdi.