Pawar scripted resignation drama to keep control of party: BJP state chief

Sharad Pawar may have withdrawn his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president but the dust refuses to settle over the issue. On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that Sharad Pawar’s resignation as NCP president and subsequent U-turn was nothing but a ‘nautanki’ or drama. Bawankule dubbed the entire resignation episode as an ‘orchestrated’ one.

Bawankule alleged that Sharad Pawar had previously altered the constitution of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha to hold on to the reins of the prominent educational institute. Bawankule was in Pune speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave of BJP in-charges of poll booths.

When asked about the churn caused by Sharad Pawar’s announcement to step down as NCP chief and his subsequent rescinding of the decision, Bawankule said that all the developments in the NCP over the last three days were ‘scripted’ and that everyone knew this. “How can a senior leader like Sharad Pawar who became the president of several cooperative bodies including the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha by altering their constitutions, allow anyone to become the president of the party founded by him?” the BJP state unit chief questioned.

Bawankule said he was aware of the recent NCP game. “This episode was nothing but a vagnatya (folk drama). I knew they wanted to do a nautanki for three days which they did,” he said.

Bawankule clarified that the BJP had never contacted NCP leader Ajit Pawar and that fake news was being spread. Rather, Ajit Pawar was being targeted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress, he said. “Neither I nor Ajit Pawar have been in contact with each other for the last four months. In fact, Pawar junior is being targeted by the MVA. We (BJP) never contacted Ajit dada and imaginary news is being circulated,” Bawankule said.

Last month, there was speculation about Ajit Pawar’s next political move after Sharad Pawar reportedly told Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray that NCP will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so. Ajit Pawar however refuted all such speculation and said he would remain with the NCP till he lived.

Bawankule also responded to allegations of NCP being BJP’s ‘B team’ in the Karnataka polls by fielding at least 40 candidates, saying they were untrue. “The BJP does not need the help of NCP. The BJP is present at the grassroots’ level in Karnataka. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching out to people there, we are sure to win more than 105 seats and form a government (again),” he said.

No back-up plan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule refused to reply when asked if his party has a ‘Plan B’ ready in anticipation of an adverse Supreme Court (SC) ruling on the dispute between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

“There is no place for ifs and buts in life. Let the decision come. If the opposition demands to prove a majority tomorrow, the Shinde-led government (of which BJP is a part) will win the majority with more than 184 votes (in a 288-member house),” Bawankule said.

