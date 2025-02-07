BJP MP Medha Kulkarni raises doubts over Waqf land expansion, calls for transparency

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, a member of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, has raised concerns over the increasing expanse of Waqf land across the country. BJP MP Medha Kulkarni, a member of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, has raised concerns over the increasing expanse of Waqf land across the country. (HT)

The 31-member committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was formed by Parliament to examine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Kulkarni, who represents Pune, has been vocal about the need for greater transparency and accountability in Waqf land management.

She said that at the time of Independence, the total Waqf land was recorded at 35,000 hectares, but this has now expanded to 1.21 lakh hectares. “This raises several questions—where did this additional land come from?” she asked.

Referring to the Sachar Committee report and other government studies that highlight the economic distress of the Muslim community, Kulkarni questioned how such large tracts of land came under the Waqf Board’s possession. “If these reports themselves state that a significant section of Muslims lives below the poverty line and depend on government welfare schemes, then how did the Waqf Board continue to acquire such vast amounts of land?” she said.

She also raised doubts over claims that Hindus had donated nearly nine lakh hectares of land to Waqf institutions. “I do not believe this. If Hindus want to donate land, they will typically contribute to temples. While it is possible that land was donated, there should be proper documentation to verify these claims. However, we have not come across any wills or legal records proving that Hindus voluntarily transferred land to the Waqf Board,” she said.

Kulkarni also pointed out that several land parcels under Waqf reportedly lack proper documentation. “For any land, there should be official records. How is it possible that large portions of land are under Waqf possession without any land records? If there are no documents, on what basis does the Waqf Board claim ownership?” she asked.

She further highlighted that despite the Waqf Board holding such vast amounts of land, poor Muslims, particularly those from OBC communities, are not benefiting from these properties. “The Waqf land is meant for the welfare of the community, but the reality is that many disadvantaged Muslims are not receiving any direct benefits from it. So, who is benefiting from these assets?”

Kulkarni also criticized how the Waqf Board has allegedly acquired land, arguing that proper legal procedures were not always followed. “Ideally, when land is claimed, a public notice should be issued to the owner, and if a dispute arises, the owner should have the right to appeal. These fundamental processes are missing in many Waqf land transactions,” she said.

During discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, several suggestions were made to improve transparency and introduce government oversight. Kulkarni said the committee proposed the inclusion of a senior government officer, such as a divisional commissioner, in Waqf tribunals to ensure fairness. It was also suggested that district collectors be involved in Waqf-related hearings. Additionally, the committee recommended that two non-Muslim members be appointed to the Waqf Board to ensure broader representation. Another key proposal was to allow appeals against Waqf Board decisions in courts to prevent unilateral rulings. However, she noted that many of these proposals faced resistance, especially regarding increased government oversight.