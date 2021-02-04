BJP, NCP corporators eye standing committee membership
Elected members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are eyeing membership in standing committee as its eight members will end their tenure later this month.
The PMC standing committee clears tenders and policies that involves monetary transactions.
The tenure of each member on this committee is two years. Six members from the ruling BJP and two members from NCP will end their standing committee stint this month. The standing committee has a total of 16 members where eight members are appointed every year.
As members from BJP and NCP are completing their tenure, the elected members from these two parties are lobbying to get nominated on the committee.
The last date for the tenure of relieving members is February 28 and new members need to be appointed before the deadline.
