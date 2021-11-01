Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP stages protest against MVA not meeting Diwali deadline on compensation to flood-hit farmers
pune news

BJP stages protest against MVA not meeting Diwali deadline on compensation to flood-hit farmers

BJP stages agitation in Pune to protest what it claims is an unfulfilled promise made by the MVA government to ensure flood- affected farmers received compensation before Diwali
BJP stage agitation in Pune to protest what it claims is an unfulfilled promise made by the MVA government to ensure flood- affected farmers received compensation before Diwali. (PTI (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged an agitation on Monday, to protest what it claims is an unfulfilled promise made by the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government, to ensure flood- affected farmers received compensation before Diwali.

The BJP’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “MVA promised to give compensation to farmers from Marathwada and Konkan regions before Diwali, but has not deposited it in the farmers’ accounts yet.”

Patil added, “ Farmers are not getting help, ST drivers afre not getting their payments, a former home minister is absconding, but NCP leader Nawab Malik and other ministers are diverting the citizens’ attention to issues that are not important.”

Patil, in particular targeted Malik, and said he should provide proof or not make baseless allegations.

The BJP leader said, “The government has all the powers to do an inquiry, but instead of a legal inquiry they are approaching the media and attacking the BJP. Ideally, they should start inquiry. BJP is ready to face an inquiry. Now they are talking about an inquiry into tree planations during the BJP tenure. Do it, but even the inquiry report will accept that the BJP increased the green cover in the state.”

