Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP to inaugurate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College before March 14
pune news

BJP to inaugurate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College before March 14

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received permission from the medical assessment and rating board which is working under National Medical Commission, to begin MBBS admissions for the civic body-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to inaugurate it
Concept design of Teaching entry of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College. (HT)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:06 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received permission from the medical assessment and rating board which is working under National Medical Commission, to begin MBBS admissions for the civic body-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to inaugurate it.

The tenure of the elected members will end on March 14, and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will take charge as administrator from March 15. Considering this, the BJP plans to inaugurate the college before March 14.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We are planning to inaugurate the college in the next few days. We plan to invite union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state health minister Bharti Pawar.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The BJP wanted to inaugurate the college at the hands of PM Modi, but the final approval had not come then and the inauguration was delayed.”

BJP officials requesting anonymity said, “If the inauguration is not done before the term end, then the party will not be able to take credit for the all the hard work they did to start the college. The admissions will start in September and chances are that there will be a new administrator in the municipal corporation.”

RELATED STORIES

If union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is not available, the party members will invite him for the virtual inauguration and other dignitaries will be present physically, said BJP officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP