Devendra Fadnavis to lay foundation stone for Karvenagar-Sun City bridge

With Lok Sabha bypoll to be announced soon, and civic elections also approaching, the Bharatiya JanataParty (BJP) has stepped up its efforts to reach out to masses. As a part of this, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay foundation stone of the proposed Karvenagar-Sun City bridge, Sus-Mhalunge water pipeline project, and handing over of Baner-Balewadi 24x7 water scheme on Monday. Riverside road where PMC to build another bridge across Mutha river between Sun City Road to Dudhane Lawns at Karve Nagar. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had recently floated ₹53 crore tender for constructing water supply infrastructure in Sus and Mahalunge region. The water department issued the tender on Saturday and has given a month’s deadline for the bidding process. Upon completion of the process, the work of commissioning water infrastructure under the 24x7 scheme will be undertaken, said officials.

PMC has also issued work order for the bridge from Sun City Road and Karvenagar. This new bridge over Mutha river will ease he traffic on Sinhagad Road. The 30-metre-wide bridge will run parallel to Rajaram Bridge. The PMC plans to complete the bridge in the next two years.

“The foundation stone laying ceremony by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be yet another promise that the BJP is going the fulfil in this city,” said former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The bridge will help many commuters in the area which has seen massive development in the past few years. While the entire area is developed, there was is no direct route towards Deccan and residents have to use the road towards Santosh Hall. This bridge will also connect to Kothrud area, said officials.

The launch of Baner-Balewadi water supply project will ensure improved water supply to many areas in Baner and Balewadi as a 23-km long transmission line is being completed under the phase. According to civic administration, once operational, the project will provide an additional 10 million litres of water per day to the areas and supply would be increased in the next few months.