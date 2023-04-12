Luxury car gutted in fire at Undri, no casualties reported

A BMW car caught fire in the Undri area of Pune on Tuesday, no casualties were reported in the incident, said officials from the fire brigade department.

The incident was reported at around 11:35 pm at Undri Pisoli near the Dharmavat petrol pump. (HT PHOTO)

Quick action was taken by off-duty firefighter Harsha Yewale, who used a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump to bring the flames under control. Despite efforts, the fire gradually intensified, eventually engulfing the luxury car.

Officials said, Yewale was travelling with his family to Kenjal village to attend a local yatra. When they were at Undri they noticed a huge crowd and got out of their car and saw a BMW car was on fire.

Yewale used a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump to bring the flames under control. Despite the initial attempts to control the fire with a fire extinguisher, the intensity of the flames increased rapidly, considering the situation a team of Kondhwa Budruk fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Yewale said, “The fire started with low intensity but gradually escalated, ultimately leading to the destruction of the BMW. The driver of the car was unaware of the fire until being notified by a passerby.’’

The diver was alone in the care when the incident occurred. The cause of fire is being ascertained, said official.