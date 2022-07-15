Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars

PMC is also treating this water and the water quality is good. But as a precaution residents should filter or boil drinking water, says official
Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 07:02 PM IST
HT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. Amid heavy rains in catchment areas, muddy water is flowing into dams and canals. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “From last few days catchment areas is receiving heavy rainfall and so muddy water is flowing in dams and canals. PMC is also treating this water and the water quality is good. But as a precaution residents should filter or boil drinking water.”

Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14. The actual rainfall reported in the district was 450 mm against the normal rainfall of 313.9 mm.

