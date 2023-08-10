HC to hear PIL on Uruli Devachi, Phursungi on August 21

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 09:21 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has postponed its say on the Maharashtra government’s decision on excluding Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages from the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The Court heard our plea on August 9 and asked the state government to submit their say by Thursday, said Keskar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi, and Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court over its objection to the state government’s step.

Keskar said, “The Court heard our plea on August 9 and asked the state government to submit their say by Thursday. The next hearing will be on August 21.”

