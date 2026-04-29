Boost for Pune flyers with new connection to Bagdogra

Pune: Air connectivity from Pune will get a boost with Air India Express launching a direct flight to Bagdogra from May 1, improving access to Northeast India and the Eastern Himalayan region.

Air connectivity from Pune will get a boost with Air India Express launching direct flight to Bagdogra from May 1, improving access to Northeast India and the Eastern Himalayan region. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The flight will operate five days a week and is expected to significantly cut travel time for passengers who currently rely on connections via Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata to reach destinations in West Bengal and neighbouring regions.

The Pune–Bagdogra route is part of the airline’s summer expansion plan, which includes 11 new routes to strengthen connectivity between metros, state capitals and leisure destinations. Bagdogra serves as a gateway to Darjeeling, Sikkim and parts of Northeast India, making the service attractive for both tourists and business travellers.

With this addition, Air India Express will operate 96 weekly flights from Pune, expanding its footprint and improving direct connectivity.

Passengers welcomed the move, citing convenience and time savings. “This is a much-needed route for people travelling to Darjeeling and Sikkim. Earlier, we had to take connecting flights or long train journeys, which would take an entire day or more. A direct flight from Pune will make travel far more convenient, especially for families and senior citizens,” said Pune-based traveller Bhavin Khedkar.

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{{^usCountry}} The airline has also reinstated routes such as Bagdogra–Chennai in response to seasonal demand, signalling a broader push to strengthen connectivity on high-demand leisure corridors. Industry observers expect strong uptake for the Pune–Bagdogra service during the holiday season, especially among travellers heading to hill destinations to escape the summer heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airline has also reinstated routes such as Bagdogra–Chennai in response to seasonal demand, signalling a broader push to strengthen connectivity on high-demand leisure corridors. Industry observers expect strong uptake for the Pune–Bagdogra service during the holiday season, especially among travellers heading to hill destinations to escape the summer heat. {{/usCountry}}

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