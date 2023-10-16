Borwankar claims she was denied CID chief post due to NCP pressure

Pune: Former Pune police commissioner Meeran Chaddha Borwankar on Monday alleged that she was denied the post of additional director general (ADG) of crime investigation department (CID) after the end of her tenure as city police chief. Borwankar said that she could not get the CID post due to the coalition that was running the Maharashtra Government, a claim she has also made in her book “Madam Commissioner: The Extraordinary Life of an Indian Police Chief”.

According to Borwankar, she received a call from chief minister’s office (CMO) in June 2012 asking if she had any preference for her next posting. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in Delhi, Borwankar said, “The then chief minister (Prithviraj Chavan) called me and told that he has followed the coalition dharma and they (the alliance partner) did not approve her appointment for the CID post.”

The period Borwankar referred was 2012 when the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were running the coalition government with Ajit Pawar as Pune district guardian minister, whose wrath she had invited over her denial to handover three-acre plot at Yerawada police station, according to her book.

Borwankar in her book has written that the then district guardian minister who is now Maharashtra deputy chief minister and incharge of Pune had asked her to hand over the said plot of land to the highest bidder who was real estate baron Shahid Balwa. The developer was later arrested by the CBI in the 2G spectrum case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Borwankar, she received a call from chief minister’s office (CMO) in June 2012 asking if she had any preference for her next posting. While she mentioned that the post of ADG at CID was going to be vacant and she be considered for it, former Pune CP claimed in the chapter “The Minister” of her book.

“A few days later, the chief minister called me and said I cannot post you at CID. ‘They’ have made it a prestige point and we have to abide by the coalition dharma. If you want to continue in Pune for family reasons, please identify any other post,” Borwankar quoted then CM Chavan.

She wrote in the book that some officers told her that she will never be posted at CID, which was then investigating several cases against powerful builders under the Urban Land Ceiling and Regulation Act 1976.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON