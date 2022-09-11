Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk

Starting this week, there will be traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk for the demolition of the old bridge. The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. While pre-demolition work has already started, the work of demolition will be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune district administration with the help of the team from Noida-based Edifice Engineering consultancy company. Edifice Engineering is the same company which recently demolished the twin towers in Noida. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15.

As per the information shared by the Pune district administration, the diversions will be in place, Monday onwards. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. While vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Satara and Warje will be diverted along Sringeri math near the Ved Vihar service road. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway. Whereas vehicular movement towards the highway via the existing old bridge will also be diverted. Traffic coming from the National Defence Academy (NDA) road and Mulshi side will be diverted along the newly-built flyover number 1 going towards the Warje, Kothrud, Bavdhan and Pashan road side. Similarly, vehicles coming from NDA road and Mulshi side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along road number 7 and via flyover number 3 side. The traffic coming from the Mumbai side on the bypass highway and going towards Kothrud will be diverted along the service road exit to the Kothrud side route. “The traffic diversion plans given are only for a temporary period this week when demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk will be carried out. Later on, when the old bridge is demolished, the new routes and diversions at that time will be published for public use,” said Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director.

While a major traffic block of ‘nine to 10’ hours will be taken during the actual blasting and demolition of the bridge for the safety of the public and to clear the debris from the highway. Once the old bridge is demolished, the major task will be to remove its debris from the highway and clear the spot as early as possible for traffic. The exact date and timing of the bridge demolition will be declared in advance by the NHAI and Pune district administration.

About the demolition process and diversion plans, Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh said, “As the pre-demolition works have already been started and we are getting expert help from Edifice Engineering consultancy company, the old bridge at Chandni chowk will be demolished in the forthcoming week. For that, a detailed traffic diversion plan has been prepared by NHAI and it has been sent to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police departments for their suggestions and if any changes are required.”

On August 27 this year, chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic at Chandni chowk while he was travelling to Satara. While some of the local residents who saw Shinde stuck in traffic approached him and told him that this was a daily problem along the stretch due to ongoing road work. They told the CM that nearly two to three hours were wasted daily in traffic snarls at Chandni chowk used by around six lakh people, with most of them going towards Hinjewadi IT park and Mumbai. Accordingly now, the old bridge at the chowk will be demolished between September 12 and 15 and preparations for the same have already begun at the spot.