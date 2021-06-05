Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Builder shot at by unidentified assailants near Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:04 PM IST
A sub-contractor from Pune was shot at by four unidentified bike-borne men in Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Saturday morning. The incident happened near Dukkar Khind area around 9:30am. The assailants allegedly fired over four rounds at him.

The builder, who escaped without an injury from the attack, was identified as Ravindra Sakharam Sangude (41). The police are on a lookout for the four men who sped towards Katraj area of Pune.

“He does plot work and is a sub-contractor for road works. There are no suspects yet,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act is being registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

