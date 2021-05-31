Burglars steal cash, valuables, CCTV in Kondhwa

Night burglars hit three locked houses, stole a car number plate from a shop-owner, and fled with the CCTV camera in a locality in Kondhwa on Saturday night.

Two houses and a shop in a locality of Kondhwa were hit by night-time burglars on Saturday night.

One of the houses is located in a residential building called NK Heights, the second and third in Sai Krushna Society while the shop was identified as Mulani Stores, all in Yevalewadi area of Kondhwa.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sachin Pawar (36), a resident of NK Heights building. Cash worth ₹12,000 and gold jewellery, collectively worth ₹27,000, was stolen from his house, according to the complaint. The theft was committed after the main door lock was broken open while the house was locked, according to the police.

In the second incident, the locked third-floor house of a woman named Swati Mane (39) in Sai Krushna Society was stolen from for cash worth ₹50,000 and jewellery, collectively worth ₹83,000, according to the police.

The same accused is believed to have hit the first-floor house in the same building. The house belonged to the mother of Narpat Gowda. The residents claim that multiple pieces of gold and silver jewellery and some cash were stolen from their house by entering it with the same method. However, the total worth of their stolen belongings could not be verified immediately.

After stealing from the two houses in Krushna Society, the accused also pulled out the DVR of the CCTV in the parking of the building before fleeing.

In the fourth incident, the car number plate of a shop-owner who sleeps in her shop was stolen. The Swift car parked in the designated space of the shop owner when the plate was stolen, according to her complaint. The plate reported stolen was MH12NQ1760.

“The man assigned to keep track of the CCTV footage was not present that night. The DVR from one building was stolen. So now we are looking at CCTV from surrounding areas,” said police sub inspector Sachin Khetmalas of Kondhwa police station who registered the case.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night), 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), and 379 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.