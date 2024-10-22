Businessman gets bail in fraud case involving former police commissioner’s wife

Pune: A local court has granted an anticipatory bail to an accused booked for a ₹80-lakh cheating case related to Anita Modak, wife of former police commissioner Vasant Modak. The case against Shukla was lodged in 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The District and Sessions Judge UM Muddholkar granted permanent pre-arrest bail to businessman Peter Shukla accused of defrauding the victim. Shukla had been facing repeated summons from the crime branch to either return the money or face criminal charges. The judge granted the bail under specific conditions which require the accused to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from exerting pressure on witnesses.

The case against Shukla was lodged in 2023. Vijaysinh Thombare represented Shukla and sought a pre-arrest bail in the court of Sessions Judge SB Hedaou which granted him interim pre-arrest bail. After one year, the original bail application came up for hearing during which the defence lawyer argued that the police should not misuse their powers merely to recover funds and stated that Shukla had issued a cheque to Anita, which showed his intention to settle the matter. The court, after considering arguments made from both sides, decided to grant bail to Shukla.