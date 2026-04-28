Call grows for regulation to protect Lavani from ‘vulgar commercialisation’

Concerns over the growing “commercialisation and vulgarisation” of traditional Lavani performances have prompted a demand for stricter regulation and the creation of a dedicated monitoring mechanism to safeguard the centuries-old folk art form of Maharashtra.

Among the key demands made in the memorandum is the establishment of a dedicated censor or regulatory board for traditional Lavani performances (FILE)

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A memorandum seeking government intervention was submitted to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 25 by Babasaheb Patil, state president of the film and cultural department of the Nationalist Congress Party.

The representation urges the state government to introduce safeguards for traditional Lavani and curb what it describes as the rising trend of vulgar DJ-based dance performances being promoted under the name of Lavani and Tamasha.

The memorandum states that Lavani and Tamasha are deeply rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural history and have long served as important forms of folk storytelling, music and performance art. It notes that several renowned performers have helped take the art form to national and international audiences over the decades, making it an important symbol of the state’s cultural identity.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it alleges that recent years have seen a rise in performances marketed as “DJ Lavani” or “stage dance shows,” where obscenity, provocative gestures and inappropriate costumes have increasingly replaced the traditional artistic elements of Lavani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it alleges that recent years have seen a rise in performances marketed as “DJ Lavani” or “stage dance shows,” where obscenity, provocative gestures and inappropriate costumes have increasingly replaced the traditional artistic elements of Lavani. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the key demands made in the memorandum is the establishment of a dedicated censor or regulatory board for traditional Lavani performances to monitor content and ensure cultural standards are maintained. It also seeks restrictions on vulgar performances and costumes, mandatory performances only on authorised stages, and strict legal action against organisers violating prescribed norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the key demands made in the memorandum is the establishment of a dedicated censor or regulatory board for traditional Lavani performances to monitor content and ensure cultural standards are maintained. It also seeks restrictions on vulgar performances and costumes, mandatory performances only on authorised stages, and strict legal action against organisers violating prescribed norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The representation additionally calls for a complete ban on mobile or trolley-based dance performances, which organisers claim are often linked to unregulated and objectionable shows conducted in rural and semi-urban areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The representation additionally calls for a complete ban on mobile or trolley-based dance performances, which organisers claim are often linked to unregulated and objectionable shows conducted in rural and semi-urban areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorandum further urges the government to strengthen traditional Lavani by introducing training workshops, financial incentives and welfare schemes for artists committed to preserving the authentic form of the art.

Speaking on the issue, Babasaheb Patil said the distortion of Lavani in the name of entertainment was a serious cultural concern.

“Lavani is a refined and culturally rich art form deeply connected to Maharashtra’s identity. Presenting it in obscene ways for commercial entertainment is an insult to the legacy of legendary artists who preserved this tradition for generations,” he said.

“The government must treat this as an issue of cultural responsibility. Under the guise of DJ programmes, vulgar performances are increasing rapidly. Without clear regulations and strict implementation, the situation will continue to deteriorate,” he added.

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Senior Lavani artist Manjula Subhedar echoed similar concerns, saying modern commercial performances were diluting the essence of the art form.

“Lavani is not merely a dance. It is a blend of storytelling, rhythm, poetry and expression rooted in Maharashtra’s culture. What is being presented today as ‘DJ Lavani’ is far removed from the tradition passed down by our gurus,” she said.

“The grace, acting and poetic depth of Lavani are being replaced by loud music and exaggerated performances aimed only at attracting crowds. This affects not only the dignity of the art form but also the safety and respect of performers, especially women artists,” she added.

A senior official from the state cultural affairs department, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that the government had received multiple complaints regarding the distortion of traditional folk art forms.

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“We are aware of the concerns related to the commercialisation of traditional performances. The department is examining possible regulatory mechanisms that can balance artistic freedom with cultural preservation. Discussions regarding guidelines and artist welfare measures are underway,” the official said.

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