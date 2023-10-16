Cancerous lump of 6.5kg removed from 90-year-old patient’s abdomen

In a complex surgery that lasted five hours, a 90-year-old man from Chakan got rid of a tumour weighing 6.5kg which caused severe abdomen pain and compromised his renal functions.

Diagnostic tests revealed the patient was suffering from Retroperitoneal Sarcoma (Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that develops from the body’s connective tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels and fibrous tissue). (Representative Photo)

The operation was successfully carried out at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and Post Graduate Institute. The patient was admitted on 4 October and was operated on 10 October, said hospital administration.

The tumour caused aching pain in his abdomen for the past six months. Given the constant troubling symptoms, the patients visited multiple hospitals and tried various treatments but to no avail. Due to the unforgiving costs of private hospitals, the family decided to visit Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and Post Graduate Institute.

The patient, Zakir Shaikh was admitted under PGI’s department of general surgery by associate professor- Dr Santosh Thorat and was fully evaluated with a detailed medical history and background of his disease.

During a series of tests, he was diagnosed with a tumour. All related tests pointed out the diagnosis of a massive lump in his abdomen which was causing negative functional impact and swelling on the patient’s right kidney, said the doctors.

As the patient was suffering from symptoms none responding to the medical line of treatment, a surgical line of action was planned. Considering the age of the patient and the complexities of the lump and its close relation and likely intertwining with vital organs in the abdomen, the patient’s relatives were counselled about all possible risks of the surgical procedure.

The procedure lasted for 5 hours and later the patient was admitted to ICU for one day after which the patient was healthy and fine and shifted to the general ward. Shaikh will be discharged on Monday (October 16) said officials.

Dr Thorat said the patient has a right-sided retroperitoneal sarcoma, which was causing pressure symptoms on the patient’s right kidney leading to its compromised function and extended posterior from the liver up to his diaphragm. “It also extended into the pelvis up to the urinary bladder. We were able to successfully remove the whole cancerous mass and its related lymph nodes should there be any foci of metastasis. The diagnosis of retroperitoneal sarcoma makes surgery inevitable and total excision being the only defined treatment.”

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, of YCMH-PGI, said, “With the availability of teaching doctors and faculties in YCMH modern care and intricate operations can be provided. In future, we hope to provide more advanced and state-of-the-art facilities for the needy at low cost.”

The surgery was performed under the guidance of the head of general surgery, Dr Balaji Dhaigude and others including Dr Harsha Narkhede, Dr Manisha Sapate from the department of anaesthesia and a team of doctors from the department of general surgery- Dr Anand Zingade- Asso. Prof, Dr Akshay Mhase- Asst. Prof, Dr Neha Chhavda, Dr Toshit Lodha, Dr Amol Rathod, Dr Preet Shah, Dr Akshay Nikose, Dr Neeraj Kolap and Dr Nikita Gaikwad.

