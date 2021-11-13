Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cantonment police arrest female accomplice of Kiran Gosavi
pune news

Cantonment police arrest female accomplice of Kiran Gosavi

We have arrested her upon arrival from abroad in relation to a cheating case. She was produced before the court which remanded her in police custody till November 15, say police
The Cantonment police have arrested Kusum Gaikwad, a female accomplice of key Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2020. (PTI)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:02 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Cantonment police have arrested Kusum Gaikwad, a female accomplice of key Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2020.

According to the Cantonment police, the accused has been charged for cheating a number of people on the pretext of offering jobs abroad and receiving the proceeds of the crime.

Police station incharge Ashok Kadam, said, “We have arrested her upon arrival from abroad in relation to a cheating case. She was produced before the court which remanded her in police custody till November 15. The case was lodged against her in 2020 and the total fraud amount is worth 4.05 lakh wherein 1.30 lakh went to Gosavi’s account.”

Gosavi has been booked in four cheating related cases lodged at Faraskhana, Wanowrie, Cantonment and Bhosari police station.

Vijay Kumar Siddhaling Kanade (33), a resident of Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari, and a native of Latur lodged the fourth FIR against Gosavi at the Bhosari police station on Thursday evening, alleging that Gosavi defrauded him of 2.25 lakh after he was promised a job in Brunei.

