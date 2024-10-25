Menu Explore
Cantonment police book cybercriminal for cheating resident of 18.65 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

According to the police, the cybercriminal got in touch with the complainant and offered her payment for online tasks like clicking on the like button of YouTube video link and later trapped her to pay the amount

A cyber fraudster used a Telegram account to dupe a thirty-year-old woman of 18.65 lakh by asking her to invest in online task scheme.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Cantonment police between November 7, 2023 and November 28, 2023, and the offence was lodged on October 24, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Cantonment police between November 7, 2023 and November 28, 2023, and the offence was lodged on October 24, 2024.

According to the police, the cybercriminal got in touch with the complainant and offered her payment for online tasks like clicking on the like button of YouTube video link and later trapped her to pay the amount. Inspector Pradeep Pawar is probing the case.

