Car catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 7 passengers escape unhurt

In a miraculous escape, seven female passengers of a car that caught fire at Borghat on Pune-Mumbai expressway, managed to stay unhurt, police officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the women hailed from Vichumbe village near Panvel and were heading to Ekvira Mata Mandir on Friday, when the incident took place. The other family members were there in another car, which was ahead of them.

According to the highway police, the driver saw smoke coming out of the cars bonnet and alerted the passengers. All the occupants got down and moved to a safe distance from the car, which caught fire and was reduced to ashes within no time. An elderly women too was helped to alight and was brought out safely.

The Lonavla police have ordered a probe into the fire incident. Police Inspector Sitaram Dubal said, “It was a Nissan Tereno and all the passengers are unhurt. We will investigate the case further.”