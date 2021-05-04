Care-taker-turned-thief had list of over 100 nursing homes, police find

Sandeep Bhagwan Hande, the caretaker arrested for locking up a couple in their bathroom had a list of 100-125 nursing homes from various areas, according to police. He had also led another group of men into committing a similar offence in December 2020.

“He had a list of 100-125 nursing homes from various areas and he used to attach himself with one and tell them that he will try it out for a couple of days before providing his services. He used that opportunity to perform a complete reccee of the place and refuse the job. Weeks later, he would come and steal from there,” said Mahesh Bhosale, police sub inspector of Chaturshringi police station who is one of the officers investigating the case now.

Hande is all of 25-years old and has a history of at least seven such known cases against him - one in Kothrud, three in Chaturshringi, one in Jalna, one each in Nigdi and Sangvi.

He is now in custody of Pune police until May 10.

When he was arrested by Kothrud police station officials, Hande was with Ajinkya Nursing Home. However, while working at the house in Sindh colony, he was attached with the Pune nursing bureau.

“He even worked at that house for some time. We will check if Ajinkya agency employed him again. If that is true, they will be made accused too,” said PSI Bhosale.

The case has drawn a sharp response from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and activist Vijay Kumbhar who has questioned the police inaction in the case after he was granted bail in the Kothrud case.

Kumbhar wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Valse-Patil.

“When the Kothrud case was brought to light, a demand was for necessitating police verification for agencies that provide such services and their employees. However, it was ignored,” said Kumbhar in the letter.

He further blamed the police for not taking appropriate action in such cases.

“Even if these cases get registered, why is appropriate action not being taken against them? For how many more years will these gangs be given a free hand? What is the reason behind the lack of a permanent solution to this problem?” asked Kumbhar.

