Case lodged in Pune against two caretakers for defrauding patient of 35.61 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 12, 2025 07:22 AM IST

According to the complainant, Akash Dnyanesh Limkar of Warje Malwadi and Aditya Sanjay More of Pashan stole her husband’s cheque book and ATM card, and withdrew money from the bank account by forging signature

The Chatuhshrungi police have lodged a case against two caretakers for cheating their patient’s wife of 35.51 lakh on April 10. The FIR was lodged by Girija Balachandran, 71, of Ivory Estates Society.

No arrest has been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
No arrest has been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complainant, Akash Dnyanesh Limkar of Warje Malwadi and Aditya Sanjay More of Pashan stole her husband’s cheque book and ATM card, and withdrew money from the bank account by forging signature. Girija had hired the two caretakers for her ailing husband.

The FIR was lodged against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 316 and 3(5). No arrest has been made so far.

