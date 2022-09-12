Cases of mobile, gold chain theft reported during Ganpati immersion

PUNE: Several cases of mobile theft and chain snatching were reported at Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations during Ganpati immersion.

According to the police, on the last day of the Ganesh festival, three FIRs were registered at Vishrambaug and two at Faraskhana police stations against mobile theft. One chain snatching case has been filed at Wanowrie police station.

A 17-year-old boy from Kothrud stated that while he was taking photographs of immersion procession at around 4:45 pm on Friday, an unknown man stole his mobile phone worth ₹10,000. Sanjay Deshpande (55) of Navi Sangvi was standing at Belbaug chowk and watching immersion procession at around 5:15 pm on Friday when an unknown person stole his mobile worth ₹5,000 from his pocket. Nikhil Gaikwad (48) of Senapati Bapat road also alleged of his mobile phone worth ₹10,000 being stolen near Kanya Shala, Narayan peth at 9.30 pm on Friday. A 25-year-old woman registered a case of mobile theft in Vishrambaug police station. Shubham Dolas (23) of Tadiwala road reported mobile theft case at Vishrambaug police station.

Another incident of stolen jewellery was reported by Sagar Lokhande (37) of Wanowrie.

Priyanka Narnaware, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1, said, “Vishrambaug police station have registered five and Faraskhana police station filed three theft cases during Ganesh festival. We cracked two theft rackets from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati area.”