CBSE Class 10 and 12 results likely after May 20 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on its official website that class 10 and 12 results may be announced after May 20. Around 39 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams are currently awaiting the final results. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Around 39 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams are currently awaiting the final results. The CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024, and the class 10 exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Since the morning, the board’s website was temporarily down, causing uncertainty. However, after some time, an official notice was posted on the website stating that the exam results would be available after May 20.

“I have taken the CBSE board class 10th exam and am awaiting the results. Once the results are out, I will immediately start the process to get admission for the science stream in a good college,” said Shruti Rathi a student.