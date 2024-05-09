CBSE students can do mark verification for 5 days after results

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results after May 20, the officials on Wednesday said that students can apply online for mark verification for 5 days — from the 4th day to the 8th day after the results are out. The answer sheets will be available for revaluation between the 24th and 25th day, according to board officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Scanned photocopy of graded answer sheet will be available from 19th day to 20th day after declaration of result.