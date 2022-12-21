C-DAC Pune to develop ‘virtual walk through’ for Raigad fort

In a bid to provide a virtual tour of the historic Raigad fort, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune has begun work in collaboration with the state government to digitise the iconic landmark in Maratha history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Raigad district authorities are working in tandem with the C-DAC team on this project. This will be the first virtual tour of any of Maharashtra’s forts, utilising cutting-edge technology to provide the public with a one-of-a-kind experience without having to visit the fort.

“We will be able to bring the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Raigad fort, and various monuments on the fort through this project using this type of immersive reality, “Col A K Nath (Retd), executive director of C-DAC in Pune, informed.

“Those who want to experience the Raigad fort but cannot travel to the fort will be able to do so through a real-time virtual experience. The project is now in its advanced stages, and our team will soon begin actual work on it “Colonel Nath added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

C-DAC Pune designed and developed JATAN: Virtual Museum Builder earlier this year in May, which is a digital collection management system for Indian museums. It is a client-server application that includes image cropping, watermarking, unique numbering, management of digital objects with multimedia representations, Dublin core metadata compliance, collaborative framework for museum curators and historians, search and retrieval, portal access control, user administration, conservation reports, 3D virtual galleries, and public access via the web, mobile, or touch screen kiosks.

The JATAN software has been successfully deployed in ten national museums across India, as mandated by the Government of India’s Ministry of Culture. Similarly, advanced technology will be used in the C-DAC Pune’s Raigad fort virtual walkthrough project.

Talking about this project, a senior official from the Raigad district administration, on condition of anonymity, stated, “The virtual walk-through will enable us to take the glorious history of the fort on a global front through advanced technology, which is why we have partnered with C-DAC, Pune for this project.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}