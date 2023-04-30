One coach added to Sinhagad Express after disputes over seats

After several disputes over seats in the Sinhagad Express, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to attach one second class chair car (non-AC) coach to the train.

After several disputes over seats in the Sinhagad Express, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to attach one second class chair car (non-AC) coach to the train. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by railways, starting from May 1, train no.11009 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai- Pune Sinhagad Express and for return train no. 11010 Pune-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai- Pune Sinhagad Express an additional coach will be added. The revised composition of this train would be 16 coaches including one AC chair car, 13 second class seating, one luggage cum guard’s brake vans and one generator car.

“Passengers are requested to check the status of their waitlisted tickets before undertaking the journey. Also, passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Ajay Kumar.

From the last few months there have been several disputes over seats. Earlier, there were 19 coaches for the train, which was reduced to 14 coaches. This has led to congestion over seating capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I travel daily via the Sinhagad Express train. Since the coaches have been reduced, there are arguments between passengers over seating. It is good that the railways have added another coach,” said Manoj Kamble a passenger.