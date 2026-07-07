Pune: Heavy rain triggered severe flooding in Chakan on Monday, submerging roads, residential areas and industrial units, while bringing traffic on the Pune–Nashik Highway to a standstill. Waterlogging of up to 3–5 feet was reported at Waki Khurd, Talegaon Chowk and Ambethan Chowk, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. The worst-hit stretches included Waki Khurd, Talegaon Chowk and Ambethan Chowk. Flooding paralysed traffic on the Chakan–Talegaon Road and the Chakan–Shikrapur Road near Bhose, with queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres.

Chakan flooding disrupts highway, industries

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Fire brigade personnel and local residents rescued around 50 passengers from a stranded state transport bus. According to residents, nearly 70 to 80 people were stranded inside buildings opposite the Mahindra CIE facility on the Chakan–Ambethan Road after floodwaters entered the area, prompting rescue efforts by local volunteers and emergency teams.

Authorities used excavators to open highway dividers to drain floodwater and restore traffic.

Several industries in the Chakan MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) reported water entering their premises, disrupting production and logistics. Shops, houses and vehicles were also inundated, while nearly 100 two-wheelers parked outside a private company were submerged.

Federation of Chakan Industries (FCI) CEO Dilip Batwal said the flooding had affected industrial activity across parts of the Chakan industrial belt and highlighted the need for long-term infrastructure improvements.

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{{^usCountry}} “Water entered at least three furniture showrooms, several other shops and houses in Jadhav Vasti and Sumbare Nagar,” said Manish Pandey, owner of a furniture shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Water entered at least three furniture showrooms, several other shops and houses in Jadhav Vasti and Sumbare Nagar,” said Manish Pandey, owner of a furniture shop. {{/usCountry}}

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Sushant Musale said, “I was stuck on the Pune–Nashik Highway near Chakan due to severe waterlogging and a massive traffic jam. There was no visible traffic management, no police assistance and people were trying to manage the situation themselves, which only added to confusion and delay.”

Residents blamed blocked natural drainage channels, encroachments and unchecked construction for worsening the flooding. District collector Jitendra Dudi said rescue teams from the fire brigade, police and disaster management authorities were deployed, with efforts focused on restoring traffic and assisting affected residents.