Chakankar moves police over alleged defamatory online posts

PUNE: Pune city cyber police have registered a case against two individuals and others for allegedly posting and circulating defamatory, obscene and offensive content targeting NCP leader and former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

Pune police have filed a case against two individuals and others for allegedly posting and circulating defamatory, obscene and offensive content targeting NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on social media. (HT FILE)

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The alleged incidents took place between March 20 and August 21, 2026, across various social media platforms. Chakankar approached the cyber cell on August 21 and lodged an FIR against Milind Maruti Gore, Sapna Nandkishore Raut and others. Raut handles the social media cell of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction.

According to her complaint, after reports emerged in March about the arrest of Nashik-based Ashok Kharat in a rape case, photographs and videos of Chakankar attending public programmes with him were circulated on social media along with what she described as unrelated and misleading claims.

Chakankar told police that she came across posts and accounts by several individuals on various social media platforms. She alleged that Gore, Raut and others posted defamatory, obscene and threatening comments in connection with the posts.

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{{^usCountry}} In her complaint, Chakankar said she came across posts and accounts of Sangita Tiwari, advocate Ashok Bedre, Ashwini Khade, Mahadev Balgude, Hanumant Galgate, Varsha Kamble, Rajashree Samindar, Ganesh Lokhande, Hema Pingale, Ranjana Deshmukh, Logical Siddhant, Rupali Thombre-Patil, Sushama Andhare, Yogesh Sawant, Dipali Sayyad, Dr Asha Mirge and Mohsin Sheikh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her complaint, Chakankar said she came across posts and accounts of Sangita Tiwari, advocate Ashok Bedre, Ashwini Khade, Mahadev Balgude, Hanumant Galgate, Varsha Kamble, Rajashree Samindar, Ganesh Lokhande, Hema Pingale, Ranjana Deshmukh, Logical Siddhant, Rupali Thombre-Patil, Sushama Andhare, Yogesh Sawant, Dipali Sayyad, Dr Asha Mirge and Mohsin Sheikh. {{/usCountry}}

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Tiwari said, “The case was not filed against us, but against those who posted various comments on our posts.”

Chakankar submitted screenshots and other material to the police, alleging that the posts caused her mental and sexual harassment and damaged her reputation.

Swapanli Shinde, inspector, Pune cyber cell, said, “We have filed an FIR based on the complaint and further investigation is underway.”

The case has been registered under Sections 75(1)(iv), 78, 79, 353(2), 356(2), 45, 59 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67(a) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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